UN and EU praise Iran over nuclear deal but US is critical

The United Nations and the European Union are praising Iran for implementing the landmark nuclear deal with six major powers, but U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is accusing Tehran of "destructive and destabilizing" actions from ballistic missile launches to arms smuggling.

The speeches at a Security Council meeting Thursday on implementation of the U.N. resolution endorsing the July 2015 nuclear agreement showed the deep division over Iran between the five major powers and the Trump administration.

While Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany welcomed the Iranian government's adherence to the agreement reining in its nuclear program, Haley said only that the U.S. would adhere to the deal while conducting a comprehensive review of it.