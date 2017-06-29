UN votes to sharply reduce peacekeepers in Sudan's Darfur

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution sharply reducing the joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping force in Sudan's troubled Darfur region, a move that will save hundreds of millions of dollars.

The British-drafted resolution adopted Thursday will reduce the number of peacekeepers by 44 per cent and the number of international police in the peacekeeping mission by about 27 per cent .

The resolution welcomes the reduction of military confrontations between Sudanese government forces and rebel groups in the vast western region where conflict began in 2003 when ethnic Africans accused the Arab-dominated government of discrimination.