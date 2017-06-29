US economic growth in Q1 upgraded to 1.4 per cent
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy got off to a
The Commerce Department said Thursday that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, grew at an annual rate of 1.4
The result is weaker than 2.1
Analysts expect growth to accelerate in the second quarter, fueled by solid hiring and an uptick in consumer spending. Estimates from the Atlanta Federal Reserve expect that the economy expanded at an annual pace of 2.9
During the first quarter of the year, consumer spending grew at faster pace than earlier GDP estimates suggested. Spending on housing, health care and financial services, including insurance, rose much higher in the third estimate than the prior estimate. Consumer spending accounts for roughly 70
The exports of U.S. goods also improved more than previously reported, contributing to the slightly faster growth.