World fashion brands, unions agree to extend Bangladesh deal

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Leading global fashion brands and trade unions have agreed to continue a safety program involving thousands of garment factories in Bangladesh for another three years.

Two Switzerland-based global trade unions — IndustriALL Global Union and UNI Global Union — and brand representatives announced the agreement after it was signed in Paris on Thursday.

The current five-year safety campaign expires next May.

Following the collapse of Rana Plaza, a building housing five garment factories, that killed more than 1,130 workers in 2013, global clothing companies joined the Bangladesh government in promising to improve safety standards.