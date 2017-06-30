14 charged in Mexican Mafia gang-linked LA jail assaults
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — The FBI says 14 people have been charged in connection with a series of assaults on Los Angeles County jail inmates, allegedly at the behest of the Mexican Mafia prison gang.
The FBI's Los Angeles field office says an investigation over the past 12 months found the assaults were directed by Mexican Mafia "facilitators" outside prisons.
The facilitators allegedly relayed orders to incarcerated associates to assault or murder other jail inmates perceived to have violated Mexican Mafia rules.
The FBI statement cites one case in which an inmate was stabbed because he was believed to be
In two instances, investigators heard assault plans while monitoring phone calls and the targeted inmates were moved to protective custody.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s just mind-boggling': Before Canada 150, more than 150 drinking water advisories listed online
-
Police in Nova Scotia ask for public's help IDing break and enter suspects
-
-
Halifax police looking for pickup driver after hit and run with motorcycle caught on video