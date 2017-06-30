6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador — A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of Ecuador, sending people running into the streets of the country's major cities. Authorities say there have been no early reports of casualties or serious damage.

The U.S. Geological Service said Friday evening's tremor had a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 and was centred about 30 kilometres (20 miles) northeast of Bahia de Caraquez. The quake occurred about 7 kilometres (6 miles) below the Earth's surface.

Shaking was felt more than 200 kilometres (124 miles) away in the port city of Quayaquil and in the capital of Quito.