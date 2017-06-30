6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador
QUITO, Ecuador — A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of Ecuador, sending people running into the streets of the country's major cities. Authorities say there have been no early reports of casualties or serious damage.
The U.S. Geological Service said Friday evening's tremor had a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 and was
Shaking was felt more than 200
The quake struck in the same region as a powerful, magnitude 7.8 temblor in April 2016 that caused nearly 700 deaths and $3 billion in damage.