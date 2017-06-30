Alleged Indiana serial killer objects to March trial date
CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Gary, Indiana, man accused of killing seven women has objected in court to his planned trial date on murder charges in two of the slayings.
Darren Vann appeared in court Friday morning for the first time in more than a year, handcuffed and flanked by sheriff's police. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2spV4M1 ) the 46-year-old Vann objected to the March trial date and swore at Lake Superior Court Judge Samuel Cappas when told prosecutors had requested a handwriting sample.
Vann was required to appear in court so he could be advised of his trial rights in the strangulation deaths of 19-year-old Afrikka Hardy and 35-year-old Anith Jones in October 2014. He waived his appearance at prior hearings.
Vann faces the possibility of the death penalty, if convicted.
