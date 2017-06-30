Body of German hiker retrieved from Indonesian volcano

BERASTAGI, Indonesia — Indonesian rescuers have retrieved the body of a German hiker who went missing last week on a dormant volcano in western Indonesia.

Search and rescue official Budiawan says the body of Wolter Klaus arrived at the main command post Friday following a nearly seven-hour relay operation through rugged, forested and hilly terrain and a river. His father, wife and younger brother received the body at the post.

The 48-year-old from Odenburg was reported missing by his hotel on June 22, a day after he began what should have been a day hike up Mount Sibayak.