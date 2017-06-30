California's gun control efforts suffer 2 legal setbacks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's efforts to strengthen what already are some of the nation's strictest gun laws took two blows this week.

The latest came when a federal judge blocked a law set to take effect Saturday that would have barred gun owners from possessing high-capacity ammunition magazines.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez ruled Thursday that the ban approved by the Legislature and California voters last year could have turned thousands of otherwise law-abiding gun owners into criminals.

Earlier this week, California regulators temporarily blocked proposed rules on assault weapons submitted by Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Becerra's office is developing regulations on how current owners of soon-to-be-illegal assault-style weapons can keep them if they are registered starting in July 2018.