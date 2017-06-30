Feeling blue? Crayola seeks help naming its new crayon

EASTON, Pa. — Crayola has the blues — five, to be exact.

The iconic crayon maker left it to fans to come up with a name for a new blue crayon replacing the recently retired colour dandelion.

After receiving nearly 90,000 submissions, Crayola narrowed it down to five names for the crayon based on a pigment discovered in 2009.

The choices are: Dreams Come Blue, Bluetiful, Blue Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars, and Star Spangled Blue.

Scientists at Oregon State University accidentally discovered the brilliant blue hue while experimenting with materials for use in electronics.

Crayola said Friday customers can vote for their choice on its website starting Saturday and ending August 31.

The crayon will make its debut later this year.