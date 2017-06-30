Flags raised marking Hong Kong handover's 20th anniversary
HONG KONG — The flags of China and Hong Kong were raised Saturday in a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Chinese rule over Hong Kong while just streets away pro-democracy activists clashed with police and counter protesters.
The territory's incoming chief executive Carrie Lam was among the dignitaries present for the outdoor ceremony at a
Chinese President Xi Jinping will preside over Lam's inauguration before returning to Beijing later Saturday. His three-day visit aimed at stirring Chinese patriotism in the former British colony has prompted a massive police presence.
A little over a
They were swiftly stopped by police and Chinese flag-waving counter protesters, with the action ending about an hour later.
Police on Wednesday arrested 26 people after they climbed onto a giant flower sculpture symbolizing Hong Kong's reunification with China. Protesters fear Beijing's ruling Communist Party is increasing its control over the financial
