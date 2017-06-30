Hundreds gather in support of missing Chinese scholar

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Illinois to show support for a Chinese scholar who disappeared three weeks ago.

Students and other community members participated in events Thursday night at the Urbana-Champaign campus, including a walk and concert.

Twenty-six-year-old Yingying Zhang was last seen the afternoon of June 9 getting into a black car. The FBI announced this week that the car had been found, but it provided no detail.

Zhang's father, Ronggao Zhang, carried a banner during the walk.