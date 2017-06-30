Junker warns after French election: far-right still exists

HELSINKI — The head of the EU's executive Commission says although far-right leader Marine Le Pen didn't win the presidential elections in France, "the extreme right forces still exist."

Jean-Claude Juncker told a press conference: "Don't believe all this is over. Le Pen got 11 million votes."

Juncker spoke in Tallinn, the Estonian capital, on Friday, a day before the Baltic nation takes over the European Union's six-month, rotating presidency.

It is Estonia's first experience in the office since joining the EU in 2004.