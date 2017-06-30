Las Cruces, El Paso rail eyed to connect border cities
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A proposed plan seeks to build a commuter rail line in one of the nation's busiest regions along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (https://goo.gl/bQtEPC) a feasibility study unveiled this week said there is a sufficient economic base to support a rail system running from Las Cruces, New Mexico, to El Paso, Texas.
The group's principal business analyst David Chandler says the cost of driving the 86-mile, round-trip from city to city is about $11,000 per household.
David Armijo, South Central Regional Transit District executive director, says officials need to conduct an engineering study next.
Officials estimate the rail system would cost costs between $120 million to $430.6 million.