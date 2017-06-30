Man charged with killing 5 people enters not-guilty pleas
A
A
Share via Email
CLEVELAND — A man charged with killing five people in Ohio has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the deaths of three of them, a mother and her two college-age daughters.
A judge ordered George Brinkman Jr. held without bond after he pleaded not guilty Friday in the deaths of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer. Their bodies were found June 11 at their home in North Royalton, a Cleveland suburb.
Brinkman also was indicted on charges including aggravated burglary, kidnapping and
He also faces murder charges in Stark County in the deaths of 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John and 64-year-old Roberta Ray John.
Brinkman's attorney, Thomas Conway, declined to comment Friday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s just mind-boggling': Before Canada 150, more than 150 drinking water advisories listed online
-
Halifax police looking for pickup driver after hit and run with motorcycle caught on video
-
-
Everything you wanted to know about Toronto's giant rubber duck