Mother and daughter killed in crossfire in Rio slum
RIO DE JANEIRO — A 76-year-old woman and her daughter have been killed in a shootout between police and drug traffickers in a Rio de Janeiro slum, apparently hit by stray bullets.
Marlene Maria da Conceicao was shot in the neck in the doorway of her home on Friday in the Mangueira slum.
After the deaths, residents began protesting, blocking roads and burning a bus.
Military police were conducting an operation when the firefight began. It wasn't immediately clear whether the stray bullets came from shots by police or traffickers.
Violence has been on the rise in the hundreds of Rio slums amid an economic crisis in recent years.
