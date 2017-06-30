New York farmers market shuttered by 9-11 reopens downtown

NEW YORK — A farmers market that once operated at the World Trade Center has returned to the area for the first time since Sept. 11.

Vendors have not been in the area for nearly 16 years, but now a new market stands just east of One World Trade Center.

The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2t7kv1V ) the World Trade Center market was one of the first farmers markets to open in New York City.

In the years following 9-11 , there were attempts to relocate the market in other downtown areas. None could match the scope of the old location. Jessica Lappin, a community organizer in downtown New York, says the area really wanted the market back up and running.

The market will be open every Tuesday through November.

