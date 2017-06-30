NewsAlert: Gunman inside New York City hospital is dead: Police
A
A
Share via Email
New York City police spokesman says gunman inside Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s just mind-boggling': Before Canada 150, more than 150 drinking water advisories listed online
-
Police in Nova Scotia ask for public's help IDing break and enter suspects
-
Halifax police looking for pickup driver after hit and run with motorcycle caught on video
-
Intoxicated Halifax-area man charged for entering home, making snack, sleeping on couch