Police hear of new sexual conquest game at elite prep school
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire police say they've learned of a new game of sexual conquest at an elite prep school where a student was charged in 2014 over a game called the "Senior Salute."
The Concord Monitor (http://bit.ly/2ttnDaP ) reports that boys in a St. Paul's School dorm apparently competed to have their names put on a crown. Concord police became aware while investigating a reported sexual assault on campus.
The school said Friday that it's investigating "improper
The spotlight fell on St. Paul's when new graduate Owen Labrie was charged with sexually assaulting a freshman girl as part of a competition in which some seniors sought to have sex with underclassman. He was acquitted of rape but convicted of
