Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital, police say

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

NEW YORK — Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.

Police had no immediate information on whether anyone was killed.

Television images showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.

