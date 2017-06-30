Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital, police say
The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.
Police had no immediate information on whether anyone was killed.
Television images showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s just mind-boggling': Before Canada 150, more than 150 drinking water advisories listed online
-
Police in Nova Scotia ask for public's help IDing break and enter suspects
-
-
Halifax police looking for pickup driver after hit and run with motorcycle caught on video