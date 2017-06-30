Recalls this week: dressers, fireworks, infant coveralls
A
A
Share via Email
More than 30,000 smoke-effect fireworks are being recalled this week because they can explode unexpectedly after being lit. Other recalled consumer products include dressers with a tip-over risk and infant coveralls with a snap that can pose a choking hazard.
Here's a more detailed look:
FIREWORKS
DETAILS: TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks. The recalled fireworks are pyrotechnic devices that make smoke when lit. They were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one white and one blue. The TNT logo, "Red, White & Blue Smoke" and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging. They were sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other retailers in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin from May 2017 through June 2017.
WHY: The fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to consumers.
INCIDENTS: Three incident reports, resulting in three people suffering burn injuries. No property damage has been reported.
HOW MANY: About 36,100.
FOR MORE: Call American Promotional Events at 800-243-1189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, send email to info@tntfireworks.com or visit www.tntfireworks.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.
DRESSERS
DETAILS: Summer Breeze style five-drawer chests of drawers sold in four
WHY: The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.
INCIDENTS: None reported.
HOW MANY: About 68,300 in the U.S. and includes the 3,500 recalled in January 2017.
FOR MORE: Call South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, send email to service@southshore.ca or visit www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on "Recall information" at the bottom of the page.
TV CHESTS
DETAILS: Stockholm three-drawer TV chests sold in Java Brown, Sonoma, Sonoma/Java Brown and Java Brown/Sonoma. They were sold at Target.com from May 2015 through August 2016. Model number 249-09-2740, 249-09-0041, 249-09-2739, or 249-09-3429 is located on the back panel of the units.
WHY: The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.
INCIDENTS: None reported.
HOW MANY: About 1,470.
FOR MORE: Call Homestar at 855-837-2569 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.homestarna.com and click on "Recall Information" under the "News Room" tab.
VANITY LIGHT FIXTURES
DETAILS: Home Decorators Collection 3-Light and 4-Light Comotti Vanity Fixtures. The light fixture styles have three or four chrome-colored glass shades with clear acrylic ball strands that surround a halogen light. The wall plate is made of reflective stainless steel. They were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and at www.homedepot.com from December 2014 through March 2017.
WHY: The light shades can detach and fall, posing laceration and burn hazards.
INCIDENTS: 108 reports of shades falling, including one report of a laceration to the head that also involved a laceration and burn to the arm and one report of a laceration to the leg.
HOW MANY: About 64,200.
FOR MORE: Call Design Solutions International at 800-388-6141 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, send email to customersupport@dsilighting.com or got to www.dsilighting.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page.
INFANT COVERALLS
DETAILS: Infant Butterfly Garden Coverall & Hat Sets. The coveralls are 100-
WHY: The snap at the crotch of the coveralls can detach, posing a choking hazard to infants.
INCIDENTS: 11 reports of the snaps detaching from the coveralls. No injuries have been reported.
HOW MANY: About 8,500 in the U.S. and about 44 in Canada.
FOR MORE: Call Burt's Bees Baby at 877-907-7511 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.burtsbeesbaby.com and click on "recall" at the top of the page.