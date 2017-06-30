Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires sweep US West

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities expect to allow more evacuated residents to go home and to reopen a major route through an Arizona community that barely escaped destruction when a huge wildfire swept into town.

State Route 69 though Mayer should re-open Friday. But thousands of evacuees will not be able to go home for days as the fire continues to burn in brush and forest about 100 miles (160 kilometres ) north of Phoenix.