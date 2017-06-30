News / World

Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires sweep US West

An evacuee from the Goodwin fire enters a Red Cross shelter, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Forest officials say over a dozen campground and other recreation areas have been closed because of the wildfire in northern Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York)

An evacuee from the Goodwin fire enters a Red Cross shelter, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Forest officials say over a dozen campground and other recreation areas have been closed because of the wildfire in northern Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities expect to allow more evacuated residents to go home and to reopen a major route through an Arizona community that barely escaped destruction when a huge wildfire swept into town.

State Route 69 though Mayer should re-open Friday. But thousands of evacuees will not be able to go home for days as the fire continues to burn in brush and forest about 100 miles (160 kilometres ) north of Phoenix.

The incident commander for the fire that has consumed about 45 square miles (116.55 sq. kilometres ) got a big cheer Thursday evening when he announced at a community meeting that crews had secured lines around about 43 per cent of the blaze. Still, John Pierson warned several hundred people that the fire could cause more damage.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular