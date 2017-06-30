Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires sweep US West
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities expect to allow more evacuated residents to go home and to reopen a major route through an Arizona community that barely escaped destruction when a huge wildfire swept into town.
State Route 69 though Mayer should re-open Friday. But thousands of evacuees will not be able to go home for days as the fire continues to burn in brush and forest about 100 miles (160
The incident commander for the fire that has consumed about 45 square miles (116.55 sq.