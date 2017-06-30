Texas officers investigating break-in when man fired on them

SAN ANTONIO — Two police officers were investigating reports of a vehicle break-in in San Antonio when a man they didn't consider a suspect pulled a handgun and shot at them, mortally wounding one, authorities said Friday.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said during a news conference that officer Miguel Moreno was struck in the head during the exchange of gunfire Thursday and is not expected to survive. His partner, Julio Cavazos, was seriously wounded and underwent emergency surgery but should recover, McManus said.

The gunman died in the shootout.

The officers were patrolling north of downtown when they decided to question two men who were close to a vehicle that had been broken into, McManus said. He said the officers didn't consider the men suspects.

But as soon as the officers climbed out of the patrol car and started toward the men, one of the men opened fire, prompting an exchange of gunfire.

The gunman was shot in the buttocks and as he attempted to flee he suffered a head wound that may have been self-inflicted. Police have not released the name of the gunman, but McManus said he might have come from Louisiana.

Moreno was struck immediately upon stepping out of the patrol car. Cavazos returned fire and ran over to pull his partner out of the line of fire.

"I'm at a loss to describe what a tragedy this is," McManus said.

He said the second man was unaware that his companion would pull a weapon and is co-operating with investigators. He was arrested on outstanding municipal warrants but has since been released.

The officers are in their 30s and each is a nine-year veteran of the police department.

"All they were going to do was contact these two individuals, contact them to get their identification, in the event that anything did happen ...," McManus said. "And things went bad real quick."