The Latest: SKorean president lays wreath at war memorial

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's meetings with the South Korean president (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

South Korea's president has laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in Washington ahead of more talks with President Donald Trump.

President Moon Jae-in (jah-yihn) was accompanied by Vice-President Mike Pence, whose father served in the U.S. Army during the 1950-53 Korean War.

It was the second occasion during Moon's four-day visit that he has paid tribute to American veterans of that conflict.

On Wednesday, he visited a memorial in Quantico, Virginia, honouring Marines who in 1950 enabled a mass evacuation of Korean civilians, including Moon's parents.

___

9:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-yihn) back to the White House on Friday after the two leaders had dinner Thursday night.

Trump wrote on Twitter that they had a "very good meeting" with Moon and they discussed North Korea and trade.

Trump and Moon will be meeting in the Oval Office and then making statements to reporters.