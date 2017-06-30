UN agrees to cut peacekeeping budget, a reduction US sought

The U.N. General Assembly has agreed to a significant cut in the budget for the United Nations' far-flung peacekeeping missions, a reduction the Trump administration fought hard to achieve though it wanted an even larger decrease.

After lengthy and heated negotiations, the assembly's powerful budget committee agreed to a $7.3 billion budget for 14 peacekeeping missions for the year starting July 1.

The 193-member world body voted by consensus Friday to approve $6.8 billion. It agreed to an additional $500 million for two missions that are in the process of downsizing — the joint U.N.-African Union mission in Sudan's western Darfur region and the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti.