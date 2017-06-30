UN chief joins Cyprus peace talks to help clear logjam

NICOSIA, Cyprus — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has joined high-level talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus amid hopes he can help nudge rival sides toward a breakthrough.

Two days of talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana have made no real progress on the core issue of the island's future security that could unlock an overall peace accord.

Guterres will on Thursday sound out Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and top diplomats from Cyprus' "guarantors" — Greece, Turkey and Britain — on ways to bridge gaps preventing progress.