US consumer spending up just 0.1 per cent despite income gain

WASHINGTON — Americans enjoyed a healthy increase in income last month but didn't spend much of the gain.

The Commerce Department said Friday that personal income rose 0.4 per cent in May, up from a 0.3 increase in April. But consumer spending rose just 0.1 per cent last month after climbing 0.4 per cent in both March and April.

After-tax income rose 0.6 per cent , the biggest gain since December 2012. The gap between the May increase in income and the increase in spending drove the U.S. savings rate to 5.5 per cent , the highest since last September.

Economists monitor consumer spending closely because it accounts for about 70 per cent of U.S. economic activity.

From January through March, consumer spending rose at lacklustre 1.1 per cent annual pace, the slowest since the second quarter of 2013 and one reason the economy grew at an annual pace of just 1.4 per cent the first three months of 2017. Analysts have been expecting a pickup in consumer spending this quarter.

President Donald Trump has pledged to push annual economic growth past 3 per cent , but most economists are skeptical given America's aging workforce and disappointing gains in productivity — output per hour worked.