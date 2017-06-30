Utah Lake algal bloom prompts Provo Bay recreation warnings

PROVO, Utah — An algal bloom on Utah Lake has prompted public health officials to post warnings advising people not to get in the water at Provo Bay.

Spokeswoman Donna Spangler from the state Department of Environmental Quality says algal levels in the bay's open waters have been found to be many times higher than the threshold required for an advisory to be issued, but the bay has not been formally closed.

Spangler says algae concentration in the mouth of the bay was significantly less, but still about twice the threshold for an advisory.

The bloom was first detected via satellite imagery. Crews have been collecting samples at the lake since June 12 as part of routine monitoring.