Former Brazil lawmaker released from prison

SAO PAULO — A former Brazilian lawmaker arrested last month in a corruption case has been released from prison and placed under house arrest.

Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin ordered the release of Rodrigo Rocha Loures Friday night. The former congressman left the prison Saturday after being fitted with an electronic ankle bracelet.

A police video released in May shows Loures carrying a bag holding the equivalent of $154,000. Prosecutors have said it was bribe money from the owners of meatpacking giant JBS.