Kashmir rebel designated as terrorist by US vows to fight on

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — A prominent Kashmir rebel leader recently blacklisted as a terrorist by the United States has vowed to continue his armed struggle against Indian forces in the disputed Himalayan region.

At a news conference Saturday in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir, Syed Salahuddin asked the U.N. to implement its resolutions and give Kashmir's people the right to vote on independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The United States declared Salahuddin, who heads the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, a "global terrorist" on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington last month.

India accuses Pakistan of backing Kashmir insurgents, charges denied by Islamabad.