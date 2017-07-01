Lebanese military rejects claims of abuse of Syrians

BEIRUT — A senior Lebanese military official has dismissed allegations of abuse against hundreds of Syrian detainees caught up in a security sweep in a refugee settlement.

The official tells The Associated Press Saturday the mass detentions were necessary to determine who was behind a series of attacks against Lebanese troops. He said the detention of 355 Syrians "is not a directed aggression against anyone." The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

A suicide bomber blew himself up among a family of Syrian refugees during raids on two settlements in Arsal on Friday, killing a girl. Another struck near troops, wounding three soldiers. Three other suicide bombers blew themselves up during the clashes.