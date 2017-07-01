The Latest: Thousands line roads, riverbanks to honour Kohl

SPEYER, Germany — The Latest on Helmut Kohl's funeral (all times local):

9 p.m.

World leaders and ordinary Germans have bid farewell to Helmut Kohl, the former chancellor who steered his country toward reunification in 1990.

Kohl's tireless efforts to ensure peace and stability in Europe shape the continent to this day.

Hundreds of dignitaries attended a requiem Mass at Speyer Cathedral in Kohl's home region in southwest Germany.

Earlier Saturday, past and present leaders from around the world paid tribute to Kohl at the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg. Kohl's coffin was then transported by helicopter to Germany and taken down the Rhine river to Speyer.

Thousands of people in Germany lined the roads and riverbanks to honour him.