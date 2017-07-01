Tokyo votes in high-stakes city election
Tokyo residents are electing representatives in the city's assembly in an election that could alter national politics as a populist governor aims to strengthen her base and challenge Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's scandal-laden ruling party.
At stake are 127 assembly seats. Opinion polls and some experts have predicted a sweeping victory for Gov. Yuriko Koike's new party, Tomin First no Kai, or Tokyoites First party, as Abe's Liberal Democrats have taken a hit after being buffeted by scandals and gaffes.
The Liberal Democrats have fielded 60 candidates against the Koike party's 50.
