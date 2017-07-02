2 ruling party officials shot and killed in Turkey
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ISTANBUL — Turkey's official news agency says two ruling party officials serving in district organizations have been shot and killed, and ruling party officials blamed Kurdish militants.
The Anadolu news agency says Orhan Mercan, a
AKP officials decried the slayings, which they blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.
Minister Omer Celik tweeted Sunday that "terror is attacking our nation's "political" institution."
A cease-fire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed in 2015, restarting a more than three-decade-long conflict that has left an estimated 40,000 people dead.