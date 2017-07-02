Arab Israeli ex-lawmaker heads to prison with 'pride'

JERUSALEM — An Arab Israeli former lawmaker says he is going to prison with "pride" as he begins a two-year sentence for smuggling cellphones to Palestinian prisoners.

Basel Ghattas entered the prison Sunday, saying he went with his "head held high" and with "support from my people."

Earlier this year an Israeli court accepted a plea bargain in which Ghattas resigned from parliament and admitted to smuggling phones and SIM cards to Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.