Israel detains Palestinian lawmaker on security allegations

JERUSALEM — Israeli security forces have detained a female Palestinian lawmaker for alleged security offences .

The Shin Bet internal security service said Khalida Jarrar was arrested Sunday along with a Palestinian activist near the West Bank city of Ramallah for "promoting terror activities," without elaborating.

Jarrar, 55, is a popular figure among Palestinians and is known for fiery speeches against Israel. In 2015, Israel sentenced her to 15 months for incitement to violence.

Her husband, Ghassan said forces seized computers in Sunday's raid.