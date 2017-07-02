Sudanese doctors urge measures against cholera outbreak
CAIRO — Sudanese doctors and aid workers are urging the government to declare a state of emergency over a cholera outbreak.
Hossam al-Amin al-Badawi, of the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, said Sunday that some 22,000 cases of acute diarrhea have led to at least 700 fatalities since May 20. He says it is most likely cholera, but the government refuses to test for it.
Doctors say cholera, a bacterial infection linked to contaminated food or water, has surfaced in five provinces, and are urging the government to seek international aid.
The fast-developing, highly contagious infection can spread in areas without clean drinking water or with poor sanitation. If left untreated, it can cause death from dehydration.
