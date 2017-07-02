The Latest: Illinois House begins tax hike debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Latest on the Illinois budget stalemate (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The Illinois House has begun debating a $5 billion income tax increase to help end a two-year budget stalemate.

Democratic Rep. Greg Harris of Chicago is the sponsor of the measure presented Sunday. The plan would increase the personal income tax rate by 32 per cent . It would go from 3.75 per cent to 4.95 per cent . The corporate rate would increase from 5.25 per cent to 7 per cent .

An expansion of the sales tax on services suggested by a Senate measure has been scuttled.

Sunday marks the second day of the new fiscal year. It's the third in a row the state has begun without a state budget.

The annual deficit has grown to $6 billion with a $15 billion pile of overdue bills. Credit rating agencies have threatened to downgrade the state's creditworthiness to "junk" status.

___

12:15 a.m.

The Illinois House plans a vote Sunday on what would likely be an increase in the personal income tax rate of 32 per cent as the search continues for a budget settlement.

The state entered its third straight fiscal year Saturday without a budget plan. It's the longest of any state since the Great Depression and comes with a $6.2 billion deficit and $14.7 billion in past-due bills.

Chicago Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan announced Saturday there would be a vote on a revenue package "modeled on the bill supported by the governor."

He didn't specify the legislation. But it likely a measure that was earlier negotiated in the Senate that includes an increase in the personal income tax rate from 3.75 per cent to 4.95 per cent . It would raise about $5 billion.

___