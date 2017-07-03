German police say 31 injured when bus burns after crash
BERLIN — Police in Germany say a coach went up in flames after it crashed into a truck Monday morning, injuring 31 people.
Police said several people were severely injured in the crash near Muenchberg in Bavaria but they had no further details immediately.
Police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein said 46 people and two drivers were on the bus.
Helicopters and ambulances were on the scene to rescue the injured and the A9 highway was closed in both directions because of the accident.