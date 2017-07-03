China's Xi points to 'negative factors' affecting US ties

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping is pointing to "some negative factors" that have cropped up in U.S.-China relations since he and President Donald Trump first met less than three months ago.

Xi's comments in a phone call Monday with Trump as reported by state media follow Beijing's displeasure over U.S. arms sale to rival Taiwan, U.S. sanctions against a Chinese bank over its dealings with North Korea and most recently, the sailing of a U.S. destroyer within the 12 nautical mile (22 kilometre ) territorial seas limit of a Chinese-claimed island in the South China Sea.