Comic TV and film actor, Paolo Villaggio, 84, dies in Rome

ROME — Paolo Villaggio, a comic actor whose invented workplace characters interpreted Italians' foibles, has died in Rome. He was 84.

His children said Villaggio had been debilitated by complications of diabetes before his death Monday.

Fellow comic Roberto Benigni says Villaggio's iconic character, accountant Ugo Fantozzi, "represented us all."

Villaggio, a cabaret, TV and film actor, appeared along with Benigni in Federico Fellini's last movie, "La Voce della Luna" in 1990.

Widely popular in Italy, Villaggio expressed his comic qualities through slapstick, satire and irony.

Villaggio invented the Fantozzi character, first in a book, then as the main character in 10 films. Fantozzi interpreted Italians' worst fears about making fools of themselves in the workplace.