Construction spending flat in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending was flat in May with home construction falling again, as buyers face climbing prices and a shortage of available properties on the market.
The Commerce Department reported on Monday no increase in construction spending in May, which follows a new home construction report two weeks ago showing that housing starts fell for the third straight month.
Overall spending was reported at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.23 triillion, the same as last month's revised figure.
The flat May number follows April's decline of 0.7
