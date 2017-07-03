Construction spending flat in May

WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending was flat in May with home construction falling again, as buyers face climbing prices and a shortage of available properties on the market.

The Commerce Department reported on Monday no increase in construction spending in May, which follows a new home construction report two weeks ago showing that housing starts fell for the third straight month.

Overall spending was reported at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.23 triillion, the same as last month's revised figure.