News / World

Construction spending flat in May

WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending was flat in May with home construction falling again, as buyers face climbing prices and a shortage of available properties on the market.

The Commerce Department reported on Monday no increase in construction spending in May, which follows a new home construction report two weeks ago showing that housing starts fell for the third straight month.

Overall spending was reported at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.23 triillion, the same as last month's revised figure.

The flat May number follows April's decline of 0.7 per cent , which was revised from an originally reported drop of 1.7 per cent . Analysts last month said they thought April's dismal number was an anomaly and had expected a modest rebound in May.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular