Couple arrested in Willcox with $730K of cocaine in vehicle

WILLCOX, Ariz. — Border Patrol officials say a Mexican man and his wife have been arrested after about 64 pounds of cocaine was found in his truck in southern Arizona.

Agents from Willcox Station arrested the couple at the State Route 90 immigration checkpoint.

The agents referred a pickup truck for further inspection after a drug-sniffing dog alerted them.

Agents searching the vehicle discovered a false floorboard concealing the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of more than $730,000.

They say the 44-year-old driver and his 42-year-old wife were arrested on suspicion of narcotics smuggling.

The names of the couple weren't immediately released Monday.