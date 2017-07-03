Europeans vow more help to stem Libya-Italy migrant flow

PARIS — France, Germany and the EU's migration chief have pledged more money for Libya's coast guard and increased efforts to help Italy cope with a surge of migrant arrivals from Africa.

The French Interior Ministry said in a statement Monday that it also will work on a "code of conduct" for aid groups working in the Mediterranean.

The EU migration commissioner and German, French and Italian interior ministers held a crisis meeting Sunday night after Italy pleaded for European help. Some 10,000 migrants were rescued from the sea in recent days.