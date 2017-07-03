Family of slain sheriff's deputy in Oklahoma speaks out

GUTHRIE, Okla. — The family of a slain sheriff's deputy in central Oklahoma has spoken out about their loss and announced their support in seeking the death penalty for the man accused of killing him.

The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2t9mK6s ) reports that 40-year-old David James Wade was shot while serving an eviction notice in Mulhall on April 18. He died from his injuries that day.

Forty-five-year-old Nathan Aaron LeForce is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle. Logan County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas says she's seeking the death penalty in the case.

About two dozen of Wade's family members attended a news conference outside the sheriff's office Sunday morning. Wade's brother, Jerry Wade, said "the last couple of months of have been tremendously difficult for" the family.

___