Japanese leader's rule seen shaken by Tokyo election loss
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party is scrambling to control damage from an embarrassing defeat in Tokyo's city assembly elections, but experts say the stunning results could mean the beginning of the end to Abe's long reign.
Abe's scandal-laden Liberal Democratic Party suffered a thumping loss Sunday, taking a beating for recent scandals and a high-handed approach in achieving policies, while maverick Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike's new party surged to victory on her reformist image.
Abe's tenure as prime minister is not immediately threatened. But he'll now have to stop railroading policies and stonewalling demands to clarify party-related scandals, and his plan to be re-elected for a third term next year to keep working on a constitution revision is now uncertain.
