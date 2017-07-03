Kosovar to do community work for raising Islamic State flag
PRISTINA, Kosovo — A Kosovo court has sentenced an Albanian citizen who had put a flag of the Islamic State group at a crossroad in the capital Pristina to 180 hours of community
The person identified only as Q.M. was arrested in September last year when he and two minors put the IS flag on a street in Pristina.
The court verdict said the action "means a public call or urging others to go to Syria and Iraq and join a terror organization."
About 300 Kosovars reportedly have joined foreign wars in Syria and Iraq, most of them between 2013-2014.
More than 100 have returned but authorities say about 70 still are active with extremist groups. Authorities also claim no one has gone there during the last year.
