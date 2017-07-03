Kosovar to do community work for raising Islamic State flag

PRISTINA, Kosovo — A Kosovo court has sentenced an Albanian citizen who had put a flag of the Islamic State group at a crossroad in the capital Pristina to 180 hours of community labour .

The person identified only as Q.M. was arrested in September last year when he and two minors put the IS flag on a street in Pristina.

The court verdict said the action "means a public call or urging others to go to Syria and Iraq and join a terror organization."

About 300 Kosovars reportedly have joined foreign wars in Syria and Iraq, most of them between 2013-2014.