Motorcyclist injured in collision that killed bear cub

LITTLETON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts say a motorcyclist has been injured in a collision that killed a bear cub.

Police say the crash happened Sunday evening on state Route 2 in Littleton. Investigators say the motorcyclist was travelling eastbound when the bike crashed into the baby bear.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The bear cub died at the scene.

Littleton is in Middlesex County about 30 miles (48 kilometres ) from Boston, the biggest city in New England.