Motorcyclist injured in collision that killed bear cub
A
A
Share via Email
LITTLETON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts say a motorcyclist has been injured in a collision that killed a bear cub.
Police say the crash happened Sunday evening on state Route 2 in Littleton. Investigators say the motorcyclist was
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The bear cub died at the scene.
Littleton is in Middlesex County about 30 miles (48
According to the state, the bear population in Massachusetts was last estimated in 2011 to be 4,000 to 4,500.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police looking for pickup driver after hit and run with motorcycle caught on video
-
Intoxicated Halifax-area man charged for entering home, making snack, sleeping on couch
-
-
I love malls. I hate that they’re dying. I have a suggestion: Teitel