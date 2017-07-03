News / World

Poland wants Trump's vow of protection from Russian activity

In this photo taken on Saturday, July 1, 2017, a performer makes soap bubbles in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. U.S. President Donald Trump has broken with tradition in deciding to visit, Poland, an ex-communist country in Central Europe, before Britain, France or Germany on Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's foreign minister says the government would like visiting President Donald Trump to make assurances this week that the presence of U.S. troops in Poland will continue as long as the region's security is threatened by Russia.

Trump is to deliver a speech in Warsaw during a brief visit Thursday. The visit comes before Trump attends a G20 summit in Germany, where he will meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Poland and the region's nations are concerned for their security because of Russia's increased military activity.

Minister Witold Waszczykowski told reporters Monday that Poland wishes to hear Trump's assurances that the rotational presence of thousands of U.S. troops in Poland will continue "as long as there is threat."

He said he was less concerned about Trump confirming NATO's mutual defence obligations.

