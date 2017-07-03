Police: Argument led to gunshots inside South Carolina mall

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Gunshots were fired inside a South Carolina mall after two men got into an argument.

North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told reporters the two men got into their argument about 5:30 p.m. Monday inside Northwoods Mall. Pryor said the argument occurred in a store, which he couldn't identify.

After the store worker asked the men to leave, the men exchanged gunfire before they ran. Pryor said the two men apparently left the mall.